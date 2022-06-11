LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING ON TRACK TO EXPIRE AT 8PM

National Weather Service has added a WIND ADVISORY for SUNDAY (11am-8pm) for southwest gusts up to 40mph.

Even though hourly temps don’t show it, the National Weather Service has tweeted that we have at least tied the record high for today’s date – 109 from June 11, 1956

With gusty wind, Sunday’s high will dip to 105, with ongoing breezes dropping Monday’s and Tuesday’s highs into the 90s.

But don’t get used to that: the temperature rollercoaster ride goes back through the rest of next week with highs of 108 and 106 on Thursday and Friday, before another round of wind takes us back to the 90s.