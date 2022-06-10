LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The National Weather Service’s EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is scheduled to run until 8pm Saturday for most of Clark County.

For Lakes Mead and Mohave the Heat Warning runs until 8pm Sunday

Record or near-record temps will stick around today and tomorrow before another round of strong wind blows into southern Nevada Sunday, bringing afternoon highs down a few degrees.

If Friday’s high reaches the predicted 109, it will set a new record for the date, beating 108 from June 10 in 1996. Saturday’s high may stop at 108, which would be one degree shy of the current record for the date.

In anticipation of southwest winds gusting up to 40mph Sunday, the National Weather Service has issued Fire Weather Watches, meaning increased danger of wildland fires because of high heat, low humidity and strong wind.

Once we get past the wind, daytime highs will slip into the 90s for a couple of days. But we’ll be back to above normal temps Wednesday and the rest of next week.

There’s still no rain in the forecast, but we’re keeping our eye on some storms rumbling up from Mexico into Arizona