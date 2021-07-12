Safety urged as excessive heat continues to dominate Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas tied the all-time record high this weekend, recording a sweltering 117 degrees. With temperatures like those we’ve recently experienced, working outside, even swimming for long periods of time, can put you at risk for sun stroke, heat stroke and sun poisoning.

Dr. Domenic Martinello, chief medical officer at Southern Hills Hospital, says each year in their emergency rooms, there are always heat-related illnesses. Fortunately, this last weekend was not as big as anticipated.

What they did see was people dehydrated, getting overheated and suffering through headaches and nausea.

Dr. Adrian Gomez, emergency medicine physician at MountainView Hospital, shared, “People were listening to the recommendations. We didn’t have many heat strokes or heat exhaustions, definitely dehydration.”

“The biggest thing for us is dehydration, and so, we are fortunate that most people start to seek help before that heat stroke,” Martinello said. “We are very fortunate that we have good weather forecasting, so I don’t think too many people were caught off guard with this heat wave.”

He did tell us with various events this weekend, including Garth Brooks, there were people who did get sick from the heat:

“We did have a major concert this weekend, with about 60,000 people, many of whom waited in line for hours. We did see a substantial number of people getting mild to moderate heat-related illness.”

Martinello says once we start to get over 100 degrees, our body experiences an increase in thirst, increased fatigue and tries to decrease our metabolic rates.

According to Dr. Jay Coates, medical director of Sunrise Hospital’s burn and reconstruction center, you should also watch for burns to your body. That walk to the pool can burn your feet, and door handles can burn your hands.

“I’ve had at least two burns this year already that were second-degree burns just from sunburn, he said.

From July 7 to July 11, the Clark County Fire Department says it responded to 85 incidents categorized as heat/cold exposure related.

Even as the heat warning subsides, it’s important to remember to drink plenty of water and electrolytes, wear light, loose clothing and avoid the hottest times of the day, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.