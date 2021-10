Blue skies and light winds with extra-chilly 40s to start our Wednesday. We’ll enjoy clean air for another couple of days, but it doesn’t take long to get hazy when the winds settle down. Temperatures will stay below normal for the week with fair and dry conditions. It should be an easy rest of the week after starting out with those rough winds. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the warmer numbers as we roll into the weekend.