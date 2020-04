Sunny skies and extra cool temps with north breezes still blowing through southern Nevada. The chilly winds will be stronger along the Colorado River today - it's Tuesday, right? The cooldown will affect all of us with highs likely not reaching 70 degrees in Las Vegas. But temps will turn around quickly with warmer 80s showing up several times in Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast which has all the other days of the week.