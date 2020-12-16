Enjoy a break from the chilly winds

A clear and very crisp start to our Wednesday with lighter winds, but cold lows in the 30s. These chilly morning temps will thaw during the morning with nice sunshine that will last through the day. Afternoon highs will reach back up to near 60 degrees – which is slightly above normal. Clouds return tonight and Thursday with breezy winds again tomorrow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a chance for mountain snow and maybe some sprinkles or light rain for southern Nevada with this next system.