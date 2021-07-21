Each monsoon day is different

A lot of overnight clouds have stuck around and so has the monsoon muggy air. We’re definitely stuck in this pattern for the week and as breaks of sunshine bust through the clouds today, the chance for storms will pop up again. Each day can be just different enough to produce showers and/or thunderstorms in different places, except the mountains where storms are expected almost daily this time of year. Sherry’s most accurate forecast says the chances will increase along with the potential for flooding once we’re in the weekend.