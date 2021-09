Plenty of sunshine on our Thursday, but you can still see some brown haze of wildfire smoke in our skies. The increasing southwest breezes should help stir that up and clear most of it out by the end of the day. We’ll stay dry until some monsoon moisture gets pulled up into the area tomorrow to bring the threat of thunderstorms back to the valley before the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast also has a taste of fall temperatures even before autumn arrives next week.