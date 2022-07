Gorgeous sunshine and dry, southerly breezes again for our post-holiday Tuesday. This pattern of breezy afternoons and below-normal temperatures will last just a few more days. While we sure need the rain, it sure is hard to turn down July days at 100 degrees or cooler. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says that’s about to come to an end as the winds calm down and the heat sets in by the weekend.