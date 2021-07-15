Drier air sneaks in today

We’ve been having pop-up showers and some isolated thunderstorms since yesterday and overnight, while the big monster storms fired up north and east of Clark County again last night. We’re fortunate to escape the flash flooding like they’ve seen in nearby areas, but Las Vegas could use more rain. It looks like we’ll take a break from this active monsoon pattern for a few days as drier breezes blow in. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says it’s a short break though pay special attention to the weekend forecast.