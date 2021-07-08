Downright dangerous heat

Starting the day with some clouds, but we’ll finish our Thursday with plenty of extra-hot sunshine and record-setting highs near 115 again. Las Vegas will be hotter than Phoenix and Palm Springs today and we haven’t hit the peak of this intense heatwave; that comes this weekend! Day after day of these super hot temperatures can take their toll on anyone spending time outdoors. Sherry’s most accurate forecast has a little relief in sight next week.
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter