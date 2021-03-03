Don’t put money on the rain

Beautiful blue skies and light wind on this Wednesday, but skies will change as we get into the afternoon hours. Look for increasing clouds and southwest breezes as a system pushes inland off the west coast. There is some rain with it, but it doesn’t look like it will save much for southern Nevada by the time it gets here tonight. Dry, breezy winds will increase the fire danger for some areas of the desert, too. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has quite a few windy days ahead in the next week.