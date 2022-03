Our Tuesday morning air is filled with moisture after last night’s rain. We don’t get many days like this in the desert and as behind as we are on rainfall, we certainly need more of them. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says don’t give up on this latest storm just yet, as there is still a slight chance we could squeeze out another showers before it’s gone. After that, we’re drying out and warming up again as we head into April.