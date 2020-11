Starting with sunny skies this Thursday, but high clouds will slide in through the day with record warmth, reaching the mid-80s again by the afternoon. There are very chilly changes coming this weekend that are going to be a shock to the system after all of these extra-warm days. Plus, we could see our first rain and mountain snow in more than 6 months. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says get your heater ready!