Dig out those warm jackets & sweaters

Don’t let all this warm sunshine fool you today; we are in for some chilly fall changes this weekend. Temps will adjust only slightly today, sliding to mid-80s. Southwest breezes will pick up tomorrow ahead of a strong and cold fall storm dropping into the desert later this weekend. A cold front will bring our first chance of showers and mountain snow of the season to the desert, along with very chilly air and gusty north winds. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast suggests finding those warmer jackets and sweaters by Monday morning!

