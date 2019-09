Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Category 5 hurricanes carry a devastating punch, and Dorian has provided evidence in the Bahamas. Understanding the difference between the different categories is easy using this interactive graphic.

Your browser does not support the iframe HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Seeing how wind speeds and storm surges escalate — and the level of damage that those conditions would cause on the same structure — makes it easier to see just how bad it can get.