Damaging winds rip through the valley bringing thick dust. Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, October 11th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: High Wind Warning issued today as gusts peaked near 68 mph in some parts of the valley. Dust from dry lake beds to the south enveloped the valley earlier today with dust advisories issued by the county. Showers also are still possible overnight, with more SNOW for the mountains with winter weather advisories above 7,000′. An additional 2″ to 5″ are possible in Lee and Kyle Canyon with this latest storm. Winds won’t be as strong for Tuesday, but will remain windy and much cooler as jackets will be needed each mornings for most of the week.