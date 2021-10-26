Crisp fall air behind the storm

Beautifully clear skies this Tuesday morning across the Las Vegas valley with cool northerly breezes. Yesterday’s “bomb cyclone” leftovers have sped off to the east taking the wind, rain, and snow with it into the Rockies today. The northwest winds won’t be nearly as rough as Monday’s storm winds, but it might be wise to keep a jacket or sweater with you because the cool air has returned for now. It will be short-lived because Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has quite a spooktacular warm-up coming again by Halloween weekend.