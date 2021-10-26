Crisp fall air behind the storm

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Beautifully clear skies this Tuesday morning across the Las Vegas valley with cool northerly breezes. Yesterday’s “bomb cyclone” leftovers have sped off to the east taking the wind, rain, and snow with it into the Rockies today. The northwest winds won’t be nearly as rough as Monday’s storm winds, but it might be wise to keep a jacket or sweater with you because the cool air has returned for now. It will be short-lived because Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has quite a spooktacular warm-up coming again by Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories