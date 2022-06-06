LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’re forecasting the hottest temps of the year so far, with Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings likely later in the week.

Sunny and 100 for Monday’s high with wind from the weekend slowly dying down throughout the day.

Up to 104 Tuesday, 106 Wednesday, 107 Thursday and 108s for both Friday and Saturday. More wind is expected over the coming weekend, dropping high temps, but only by a couple of degrees.

The heat this week will include near record temps:

FRIDAY, JUNE 10 SATURDAY, JUNE 11 SUNDAY, JUNE 12 Record(Yr)/Fcst Record(Yr)/Fcst Record(Yr)/Fcst Las Vegas 108(1996)/108 109(1956)/108 112(1940)/106