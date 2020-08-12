Counting on the clouds to curb the heat

Sunny and breezy for our midweek Wednesday. Southwest winds will bump around again today up to about 25 mph in the afternoon with highs just above 105 degrees. Look for clouds to sneak into our skies starting tonight with more tomorrow and some possible sprinkles into our area of the desert. That will be our last hope of rain and near-normal temps before the mega-heat returns this weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has heat watches and warnings for you to put in your weekend plans.