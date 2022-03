Passing morning showers and strong gusty winds to start our Thursday. The showers should move out by Noon, but the chilly north winds will stick around through the day with wind advisories in place until dinner time. Gusts up to 40 mph or even a little higher are expected to make it feel even cooler outside than the temps which will drop about fifteen degrees from yesterday. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast shows another quick warm-up after today.