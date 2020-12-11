Cooler with clouds coming and going

We keep flip-flopping each day this week. One day starting with clouds, then ending with clear skies. And the next starting out clear and ending the day with clouds by sunset. That’s the way our Friday will go with increasing clouds from the northwest through the day. We’ll some north breezes, but the stronger winds will be in the mountains today and tonight. Highs will drop back to normal December 50s. And Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says prepare for some very chilly nights starting this weekend.