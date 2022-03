Clouds and sunshine to start our Friday, with southerly breezes picking up speed. The first of two separate weekend storms will work its way into southern Nevada today bringing a chance of showers, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says we likely won’t get a lot of rain or even mountain snow from either one, but the gusty winds and the big drop in temps will be a big change for your outdoor plans.