Hazy skies to start our Friday after strong southwest winds brought in a lot of dust to the valley last night. But winds are turning out of the northwest today as a cold front pushes through southern Nevada and that will help push that dust back to the south and clear out our skies by the afternoon. The north winds will also dramatically cool down our temperatures after hitting our first 100s of the year on Thursday. Highs will just make it to the low 80s today! Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a pleasant spring weekend ahead with more heat again next week.