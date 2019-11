LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Thanksgiving holiday will shape up to be a wet and cold one, and it all kicked off Monday with some extremely windy weather. There's a chance of rain and possible snow showers before dawn on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range, Red Rock, Lincoln County, Central Nye County, Mohave County, Inyo, and San Bernadino County for areas above 4,000-feet.