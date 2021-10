Chilly north winds are backing off a little this Tuesday morning, but they won’t stop blowing completely today. This extra-chilly fall storm dusted our mountains with snow and brought a little rain to the valley, but the powerful winds have had the biggest impact and have opened the door for several days of below-normal temps. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the top winds that rocked the valley and a look ahead to some very cool mornings.