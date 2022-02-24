LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Cold morning start to Thursday as some neighborhoods dipped down into the 20s. Since winds remain light and the skies clear, we expect another cold morning with many neighborhoods below freezing yet again. Eventually a warming trend will begin as temps over the weekend will become warmer but remain unseasonably cooler than our 65 degree average as we wrap up February. Next week we’re still on track to come very close to 80 degrees officially.