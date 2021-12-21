Cloudy skies for the first day of winter. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, December 21st

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Abundant clouds today for the first day of winter. Highs were near average after a cold week last week with lows that dipped below freezing through many neighborhoods. Although clouds stuck around for most of the day, we did not see or expect any rain just yet. However, we are expecting an increase in showers and wind just before the Christmas Eve Holiday. Best chances will be ON Christmas Eve with our latest forecast. However, that could change as we get closer to the holiday.