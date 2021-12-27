Cloudy and windy all week with on-again-off-again chances for storms

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of southern Nevada from 9am Monday to 3am Tuesday.

There will be chances for widely scattered showers later today, but little or no accumulation is expected. Mostly it’s going to be cloudy and windy. Southwest gusts will be up to 30mph during the day and maybe up to 45mph tonight.

The National Weather Service is mentioning that if​ there’s rain tonight it could be mixed with snow, but, again, little or no accumulation.



Like last week, there will be several more rounds of storms throughout the week with chances for rain off and on almost every day.



Daytime highs will drop from the low 50s today to the mid 40s for the rest of the week, except for maybe New Year’s Eve Day (Friday) when the high might reach 50.



It’s too early to make any solid prediction on wind for the fireworks show to ring in 2022.