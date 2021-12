LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Wind and rain have cleared and gave way to clear skies and cooler temps. We didn’t even reach 50 todays as highs remained unseasonably cool. The clear skies will allow overnight lows drop below freezing for some neighborhoods as calmer winds will also allow temps to cool off even more. Get used to unseasonably cool temps through the rest of the week before we finally warm to near average on the first day of winter?