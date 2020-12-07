Clouds moving out, breezes coming in

We may have a couple more weeks before winter officially starts, but it sure felt like it's already here with valley temps dropping to near freezing again by dawn. The afternoons will slowly start to warm a little more into the weekend, which will help thaw out the mornings. Look for some clouds drifting into our skies by Sunday with breezes into early next week. There was a hint of possible rain coming with this system, but Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says that has all but evaporated now, so don't miss that important one watering day for now!