Clouds moving out, breezes coming in

Starting our Monday with clouds over southern Nevada and that’s kept our morning temperatures a little milder. The clouds will shift south through the day, as more sun takes over and northerly breezes set up. Those winds could reach 20 mph this afternoon with milder highs in the upper 60s. The breezes will last into the evening with a slight breeze into Tuesday, but stronger winds will return later in the week and Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says get ready for another temperature drop with those chilly winds, too.

