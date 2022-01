Great sunshine to start our last Friday of January, but there are some high cirrus clouds off to the south, ready to slide our way as the day goes on. Those are just the leading edge of a system off the coast of So Cal that will keep bringing more clouds tonight into Saturday. But the temps will be on the mild side to finish the month before chilly north winds arrive to welcome February next week. It’s all in Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast.