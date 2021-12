LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Not quite as warm today as cloud cover kept temps mainly in the 60s. Yesterday we set a new daily record with a high of 75 degrees. We do expect temps to cool off a little, but still remain nearly 10 degrees above average. Next week the weather pattern changes as several systems take aim at the west coast bringing cooler weather, breezy winds and chances for showers.