LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Clouds rolled in for Saint Patrick’s Day as temps dropped back down to the low 70s. We’re expecting another brief warm up for a few days before a big weather change over the weekend. Not only are we going to see an increase in gusty winds, but also slight shower chances. Next week we’re on track for our first official 80 degree high with even warmer temps late next week.