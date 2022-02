Overnight clouds are clearing and that will give us more sunshine and warmer temps this afternoon, back to near 60 degrees. Northerly breezes will pick up a little today and a whole lot more tonight and Wednesday after a cold front slides through southern Nevada. Strong gusty winds will bring a road hazards and quite a wind chill as temps drop for Groundhog Day. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the chillier numbers and the high winds speeds you need to plan for.