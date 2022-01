LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: The cut-off low that has been spinning off the CA coast will now move onshore tonight and through tomorrow. It’s currently pushing showers in to Southern California now and could bring chances for the region overnight. We won’t see a dramatic drop in temps, but we will see in increase in clouds tonight and through at least the first half of the day on Tuesday. Showers will be isolated and only in the slight range for tomorrow AM.