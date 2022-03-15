LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Clouds all over the region today kept temps from reaching 80 in many neighborhoods. Fewer clouds tomorrow means more sunshine, but we’re expecting an increase in winds from the latest system to pass through the region We’ll also see cooler temps for St. Patrick’s Day before another storm takes aim at the region over the weekend with shower chances, more wind and a cool down for the first day of spring.