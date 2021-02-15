Cleanup continues after weekend storm leaves trail of damage in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A weekend storm brought major damage to several areas across the Las Vegas valley. Strong wind gusts, some up to 72 mph, were the main factor.

One larger mess was left behind at the West Wind Drive-In Theater.

“We had that before in Las Vegas, but not as micro as this one,” said Misha Anov of Vegas Best Tree Services.

Anov couldn’t believe the damage the storm caused.

“It was like magic. Saturday, 2 p.m., the clear sky as it is today, blue sky,” Anov detailed. “Then, all of a sudden, half an hour, a big dark cloud come in, wind increased where you have to hold the wheel when driving with two hands, so car doesn’t get blown.”

After the storm passed, his phone was ringing nonstop.

“About 30 calls per hour. From there, we mobilize crews, put everyone on overnight night work, anything we can do to help people,” Anov shared. “I drive nonstop, from the time we got the first call up until it was really dark. We were actually doing estimates with a flash light.”

Sharon McMillan was caught in the storm. It’s been a long time since she’s seen that kind of wind.

“When we got home, we noticed that one of our trees was tilting towards the neighbor’s cars and house,” she said.

While some trees in your yard are vulnerable to high winds, Anov recommends year-round maintenance.

“I recommend do trimming of tree so that wind can go through the trees, without pushing onto the canopy and putting in neighbor’s house,” he explained.

As for the drive-in, they have been getting quotes all day and will start the cleanup process Tuesday. They want to remind everyone that their location is still open.