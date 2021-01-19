Chilly winter winds blowing today

An abrupt change in our spring-like weather is blowing in today. Gusty north winds and partly cloudy skies so far on this Tuesday and there is a wind chill in the air, so don’t leave the house without a warm jacket. Brisk north winds will keep blowing through the day as a system makes its way toward the coast. Some very light showers may pop up around southern Nevada, but any heavy rain should stay south of Las Vegas. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a better chance of rain and snow coming this weekend.