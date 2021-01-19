Chilly winter winds blowing today

Another sunny and spring-like day for our MLK holiday, but northerly winds will be cranking through the day so it may not be as comfortable to be outdoors as it was this past weekend. A wind advisory has been issued for Lake Mead and the Colorado River areas. While we won't look for rain from this system blowing through, Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a better chance for rain and snow by the weekend with cooler temps again, too.