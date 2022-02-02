Chilly reminder that winter is still here

Sunny skies and bumpy north winds for our Groundhog Day Wednesday. Grab a warm coat because the chilly north winds will keep it feeling extra cool all day as they blow up to 40 mph or higher. Wind advisories have been issued for all of southern Nevada today as these winds will produce road hazards, blow trash around neighborhoods, and produce strong crosswinds for drivers on open roads. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details on how long the winds will last and how low the temps will go over the next couple of days and nights.