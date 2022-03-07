A breezy and chilly start to our week with north winds blowing around a cold front sliding through southern Nevada today. Wind Advisories have been issued for some areas and expect breezy to windy conditions for just about all areas keeping it feeling extra-cool. Thank goodness for the sunshine, but even that won’t help too much with chilly north winds. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has quite a roller coaster of temperatures this week so keep a variety of wardrobes around to get through the changes.