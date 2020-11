Clouds will keep coming today to mix it up with the sunshine. Highs will still rise above normal, making it to near 70 by our Friday afternoon. Not looking for rain from these clouds, but there is plenty of them pouring in from off the west coast so expect them to stick around overnight, too. The weekend looks sunnier again and warmer. But Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says temps should start to cool down by the time we're setting the table for turkey dinner next week!