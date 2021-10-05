Chances for showers off and on all day

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – LOOKS LIKE RAIN, SMELLS LIKE RAIN. BUT THERE REALLY WON’T BE A LOT OF RAIN.



Mostly cloudy all day Tuesday with hit-&-miss pop-up storms rolling through, mainly after 8am, and then picking up again after 1pm before starting to move on to the east in the evening. Total accumulation, if any, is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Wednesday and Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds before another storm system rolls into town Friday with much cooler temps and more slight chances for rain.



After a high around 80 today, it’ll climb up to 84 Wednesday and 86 Thursday before dropping to the mid 70s Friday.



Breezes pick up Thursday, then WINDY on Friday.

After the second round of storms blow sthrough later Friday it’s looking like a mostly sunny weekend with highs slowly rising back to around 80.