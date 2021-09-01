Chance of rain to start September

It’s a cloudy and muggy first day of September. We were really counting on some good rainfall in the Las Vegas valley but just traces so far with heavier rain outside of Las Vegas and especially in Arizona. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms will stay with us through the morning and then some good breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a drying trend into the Labor Day weekend, but we’re not completely out of the stormy woods for your holiday.