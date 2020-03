Early clouds are thinning out, but the gusty winds will only get stronger today. A wind advisory is in effect through early Thursday morning. Southwest winds to 40 or 50 mph are expected today for southern Nevada and nearby areas. Those with allergies and respiratory illnesses should stay indoors as much as possible. Watch for areas of blowing dust and trash on the roads. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has some cooler days coming before a much warmer trend next week.