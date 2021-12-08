BUCKLE UP FOR A WEATHER ROLLERCOASTER RIDE

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – LINGERING STORMCLOUDS ROLLING OUT OF TOWN Wednesday morning.



Light rain from last night added 0.02″ in the city’s official rain bucket. A couple of Henderson neighborhoods got 0.08″.



Wednesday will end up being a sunny day with the high jumping into the upper 60s (after stopping at 60 under yesterday’s clouds)



But the next storm system will come blowing into southern Nevada overnight with winds gusting up to 40mph during the day Thursday. We’ll also see more chance for rain with the high dropping to the upper 50s.



The National Weather Serice has posted a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations of the Spring and Sheep Mountains from 4am to 6pm Thursday. There could be up to 6″ of snow above 6000′ – – and upwards of a foot of snow above 8500′.

Highs Friday and Saturday will sink into the low 50s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. As of this morning there are *no* Frost or Freeze alerts.



Daytime highs will inch back to the mid-50s Sunday and around 60 Monday. Another storm system is ofrecast to drop into the area Monday night and Tuesday leading to more chances for rain.