Brrr! Chilly winter weather is back

Those mild spring-like highs from the past couple of days are over. Chilly December temps return today with the help of some extra-cold and blustery north winds! A cold front is south of us now, and gusty north winds are following to help drop temperatures back to feeling like winter today. Northerly winds are making it feel even colder and those will continue all of our Wednesday. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details of where wind advisories have been issued for more dangerous winds today.