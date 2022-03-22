LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warmer today with fewer clouds meant temps jumped to the mid 70s this afternoon. We’re still on track to reach our first 80 and then record setting temps soon after as we head into the weekend. There’s a strong ridge of high pressure over the region that will allow a rapid warm up into the 90s for some neighborhoods. Death Valley will reach it’s first 100 by Thursday, but temps are expected to stay hot. Another pacific storm approaching late weekend will knock back temps to the 70s early next week with increasing shower chances by Monday.