BREEZY/COOLER BACK-TO-SCHOOL FORECAST

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Lots of sunshine, but also lots of leftover breezes today. And noticeably “cooler.”

The high will drop from Mondy’s 91 to around 80 this afternoon – and possibly not making it out of the 70s.



Winds that topped out over 40mph Monday are starting the day upwards of 20mph and should relax as we get through Tuesday.



We’ll see a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the week with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.



The extended forecast is still a little fuzzy, but may include another round of breezy-to-windy conditions.

Saturday’s high may reach 88 before temps dip back to around 84 heading into next week.