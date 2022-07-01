LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Gusty and dry winds for Friday as storms stayed in Arizona again. Temps remained near average at 104 this afternoon with a downward trend in temps over the holiday weekend. We’re expecting 90s for the 4th off July with more winds for the holiday and through the rest of next week. We’ll see the possibility of the monsoon returning late in the week with excessive heat.
